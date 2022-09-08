3.5-intensity earthquake hits J&K's Katra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2022, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 09:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit 62 km East North East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 7:52 am today.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, according to the National Center for Seismology. 

More to follow...

Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake
India News

