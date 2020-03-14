35 killed as rains, thunderstorms wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh

At least thirty five people, including women and children, were killed in incidents of lightning and house collapse as rains and thunderstorms hit large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night and Friday.

The hailstorms, that accompanied the rains, destroyed standing wheat crops at several places hitting the farmers hard.

According to the sources here, the maximum number of deaths were reported from Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from here, where eight persons were killed, when the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep.

A child was killed and several others injured, when an electric pole fell on them, while they were returning home from school in Baharaich district on Friday, sources said.

Deaths from lightning were also reported from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Hardoi and some other districts, sources said.

Angry farmers blocked traffic at several places in the state demanding compensation for their damaged crops, sources said.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia relief of rs. four lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

''The administration in the affected districts has been directed to assess the damage of crops and submit reports...the government will also give compensation to the farmers, who have suffered losses,'' said a government official here on Saturday.