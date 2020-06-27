35 security personnel, among 204 test positive for Covid-19 in J&K, tally nears 7,000

204 persons, including 35 security forces personnel and 11 minors, tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total tally to 6966 in the Union Territory.

Among 204 new cases, 192 are from Kashmir while 13 are from Jammu, officials said. With new cases, the total number of positives in Kashmir reached 5457 out of which 3175 have recovered while 82 have died. The number of positive cases in Jammu is 1509 including 1050 recoveries and 11 deaths.

The total number of active cases in Kashmir is 2200 and 498 in Jammu. With 145 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 4225 which is 60.65% of the total cases.

Dr. G H Yatoo Nodal officer for Covid-19 at tertiary care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said that out of 2973 samples tested on Saturday, 109 were turned positives. He said among them 33 were from paramilitary CRPF/BSF battalions and eight minors.

Officials from Chest Diseases hospital in Srinagar said that two soldiers and three minors were among the new persons tested positive on Saturday.

As per the daily media bulletin, 272,041 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 39,403 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 2648 persons are in hospital isolation while 31 persons are under hospital quarantine.

According to the bulletin, 182,444 persons have completed surveillance period and 47,422 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 345,426 samples are available.

Out of 345,426, the number of samples tested negative stands at 338,460 while 6966 have been tested positive.