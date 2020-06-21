MP: 35 transgenders participate in online yoga session

35 transgenders participate in online yoga session in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Jun 21 2020, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 17:24 ist

Nearly 35 members of the transgender community joined an online yoga session conducted from here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, and prayed to God for the eradication of COVID-19 from the world.

Transgenders from places like Indore, Bhopal (in Madhya Pradesh), Pune, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bengaluru performed different yoga asanas while joining the session, city-based yoga trainer Krishnakant Mishra, who conducted the special session, told PTI.

Follow LIVE updates on International Yoga Day

"The session lasted for about an hour and in the end, the participants prayed to God to eradicate coronavirus for the world," he said.

The participants adhered to the physical distancing guidelines while performing yoga, said Mishra, a clerk with the LIC, who in 2018 held a yoga session with 40 people at Hilsa, a mountainous region located at an altitude of 11,940 feet near Nepal-China border. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
International Day of Yoga

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 