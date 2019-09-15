350 pupils, 50 teachers rescued from Chittorgarh school

As many as 350 students and 50 teachers were rescued from a school in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district after they got stranded for over 24 hours due to flood-like situation following heaving rainfall in the region.

The students got stuck inside the school campus after the roads were blocked due to heavy discharge of water from Rana Pratap Dam. The locals in the region were providing immediate assistance and food to the school students and teachers, following which, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams had been summoned in the district to help the affected people.

Several parts of Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district are facing a flood-like situation. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team rescued locals who were stranded in flood-affected areas. Due to the rise in water levels of Jakham and Mahi Rivers following incessant rainfall in the region, the district is facing a flood-like situation.

According to the predictions made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall in east Rajasthan is expected in another 24 hours. On Sunday, heavy rainfall was recorded at the isolated places in East Rajasthan, including Jaipur and the nearby cities.

Meanwhile, the situation got worse after the Gandhi Sagar Dam on the Chambal river reached its maximum water level on Saturday due to heavy rainfall. Kota district was directly affected, after 18 gates of Kota Barrage dam were opened. Around five and a half lakh cusecs of water has been released so far in Kota and the administration has put the entire city on alert.

The SDRF and NDRF teams have provided basic amenities to the affected people. Besides Kota, rescue operations were also undertaken in nPratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar districts in Rajasthan.