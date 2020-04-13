356 COVID-19 cases reported in a single day in Delhi; total now at 1,510

Delhi recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases for a single day in any state on Monday with 356 cases, taking the total number to zoom past the 1,500 mark.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Four more deaths were also reported during the day due to the pandemic as the toll rose to 28. In the last three days, 14 people have died after testing positive for the virus infection.

With 356 cases reported in the capital, the total number of people who contracted Covid-19 has risen to 1,510. Of this, 325 people (1,071 in total) were tested as part of special operations, including the Tablighi Jamaat linked cases.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Authorities are yet to ascertain how 62 persons contracted the disease and investigations are still on to find it out.

On Monday, three persons were discharged from hospitals. So far, 30 people have been discharged while one person has migrated out during treatment.

At present, there are 1,451 people in hospitals. Of this, 49 are in ICU while five are on ventilators and 21 on oxygen.

Delhi now has 2,406 beds available for treating Covid-19 patients.

With an aim to contain Covid-19 spread, the Delhi government has identified four more localities as hotspots and declared them containment zones before sealing it.

According to the medical bulletin, 310 samples have been collected from the high-risk contacts of positive cases in the identified in 47 containment zones and sent for testing.

At present, there are 2,456 people in 16 government quarantine centres besides 14,732 people in-home quarantine.

Government and private labs have tested 15,032 samples of which 12,283 have turned negative while 1,008 are still pending. Of the over 15,000 samples, 2,519 were tested in private labs where 10 are still pending.