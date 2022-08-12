36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

While 28 of the injured have been hospitalised, the rest were discharged after first aid, officials said

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Aug 12 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 15:01 ist
A damaged bus after it fell into a gorge following its collision with a divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, in Firozabad. Credit: PTI Photo

A double-decker bus hit a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and fell into a gorge early Friday, leaving 36 passengers injured.

Police said the accident took place in Nagla Khangar police station area of the district at around 1 am when the bus was going from Delhi to Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Congress, BJP spar over accident that killed 6 in Gujarat's Anand district

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said as the bus reached the 67-km milestone on the expressway, it hit the divider and fell into a gorge.

All the passengers were sent to the Saifai medical college by an ambulance.

While 28 of the injured have been hospitalised, the rest were discharged after first aid, officials said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Road accident
India News
Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Firozabad

What's Brewing

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

What created the continents?

What created the continents?

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Aadi Masam: A time for spirituality and celebrations

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

Breathtaking photos of the last supermoon of 2022

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

 