37-year-old Delhi journalist who tested Covid-19 positive jumps to death

A 37-year-old journalist, who was under treatment for Covid-19, allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the AIIMS on Monday afternoon.

Tarun Sisodia, who was working with Dainik Bhaskar, took the extreme step at around 2 pm. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 24 and was believed to be under depression after he tested positive for Covid-19.

"At around 1.55 pm, Sisodia ran out... Hospital attendants ran after him and tried to stop him. Sisodia ran to the fourth floor where he broke a windowpane and jumped out. He was immediately moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Trauma Care Centre. He was intubated and resuscitation was tried but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm," an AIIMS statement said.

According to the statement, he was making "significant recovery" from Covid-19 symptoms. He was stable on room air on Monday and was to be shifted to the general ward from the ICU.

He had undergone surgery for frontal lobe meningioma (a type of brain tumour) at G B Pant hospital in March. While he was in AIIMS, the statement said, he was having "bouts of disorientation for which he was seen by a neurologist and psychiatrist and put on medication. The family members were regularly counselled regarding his condition".