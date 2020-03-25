38 coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 11 caused by local transmission

With five more COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of patients reached 38 in the state. Out of these cases, 11 are said to have got infected through local transmission while rest of the cases have travel history of abroad. These 11 cases have been reported in the last four days, says the data being released by the state government.

Government officials said that so far, Ahmedabad has recorded 14 cases, Surat and Vadodara have seven cases each, six cases have been detected in Gandhinagar, three in Rajkot and one case in Kutch district. Principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi said "till Wednesday morning over 20,000 persons were in 14-day quarantine observation, out of which 430 are in government facilities while the rest of them have been isolated in their home while.38 persons are in private hospitals."

She also said that more than one crore people have been surveyed in the state through Integrated Disease Surveillance Platform or IDSP, a mobile-based platform that enables real-time data collection through health workers at village, taluka and district level. Ravi said that in the survey over 15,000 persons have been found to have returned from abroad and 50 persons with suspected symptoms have also been identified.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told reporters that, in the last 24 hours, cases were registered against 89 persons for breaching the quarantine guidelines. In less than two weeks, a total of 236 persons have been booked under such offences.