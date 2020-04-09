3,900 people detained for violating coronavirus lockdown orders: Delhi Police

Delh: 3,900 people held for breaking lockdown orders

  Apr 09 2020, 20:09 ist
As many as 190 cases were registered and 3,954 people detained in the national capital on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 190 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Thursday.

A total of 3,954 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 481 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 872 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 66,876 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus. 

