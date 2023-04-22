4 dead as bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

4 dead as bus collides with truck in UP's Ayodhya

Rescue operation is in full swing, and more than a dozen ambulances have been deployed, officials said

PTI
PTI, Ayodhya,
  • Apr 22 2023, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 00:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least four people were killed and eight injured on Friday as a bus collided with a loaded truck, officials said.

They said a rescue operation is in full swing, and more than a dozen ambulances have been deployed.

Also Read | 2 farmers killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Karnataka's Khanapur village

"As of now, the death toll stands at four. Eight people are injured," District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.

The chief minister also directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.

