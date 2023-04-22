4 dead as bus collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

At least four people were killed and eight injured on Friday as a bus collided with a loaded truck, officials said.
They said a rescue operation is in full swing, and more than a dozen ambulances have been deployed.
Also Read | 2 farmers killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Karnataka's Khanapur village
"As of now, the death toll stands at four. Eight people are injured," District Magistrate Nitish Kumar told PTI.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, his office said in a tweet in Hindi.
The chief minister also directed the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately and provide them with proper treatment.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Glacier melting 'off the charts': WMO report
Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich
K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics
A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs
Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side
Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day
Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit
$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport
Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka
Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing