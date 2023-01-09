4 dead as bus hits truck amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

4 dead as bus hits truck amid dense fog in UP's Unnao

PTI
PTI, Unnao,
  • Jan 09 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 17:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were killed Monday morning when their bus rammed into a truck in the midst of a dense fog cover in Unnao on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus was going from Rajkot in Gujarat to Nepal. The accident occurred in Auras area of Unnao.

A blinding fog cover engulfed a large part of the state this morning.

With visibility reduced considerably due to the fog, the bus hit the truck from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway around 5.30 am, Singh said.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

According to Singh, there were 60 passengers on the bus. Six injured passengers have been hospitalised.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

