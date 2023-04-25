4 garment shops gutted in fire in Sarojini Nagar

4 garment shops, 20 stalls gutted in Sarojini Nagar fire

However, no casualty was reported

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 12:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four garment shops and 20 temporary stalls were gutted in a fire that broke out in Babu Market at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding there were no casualties or injuries.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg said a call regarding fire at shop no-1 in Babu Market was received at 2.21 am.

"A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire was in four garments shops and 15 to 20 temporary stalls. No casualty was reported," said Garg

India News
Delhi
Fire Accident

