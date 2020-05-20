4 Indian Railways staffers to undergo test after 5 passengers on Delhi-Chennai train found COVID-19 positive

5 travellers COVID-19 +ve,4 railways staff to be tested

  May 20 2020
After five passengers on a Delhi-Chennai Rajdhani special train were found to be coronavirus positive upon their arrival in the southern city on May 13, four railway staffers have been asked by the national transporter to test for the disease.

All four are onboard ticket-checking staff of the Delhi division, sources said.

This is not the first time that passengers on board trains have been found to be coronavirus positive upon their arrival at their destinations, with Bihar reporting many such cases from the "Shramik Special" trains.

In this case, five passengers were found to be infected by the deadly virus -- four were in the B-11 coach, while one was in the A-5 coach of the special train.

"The staffers will be tested at the railway hospital as they were manning the train and might have come in contact with the passengers," an official said. PTI ASG RC

