4 injured in attack on Covid-19 medical team in UP

4 injured in attack on Covid-19 medical team in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place at Paswan Chowk village on Sunday

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Apr 19 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Three government medical personnel, including two doctors, and their driver were injured after their car was attacked by a group of people when they had gone to a village here to give medicines to a Covid-19 patient, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Paswan Chowk village on Sunday and according to a complaint lodged at the Bairia police station, the medical team's vehicle was surrounded by about 60 people and it was attacked, they said.

"The team had gone to the village to give Ghanshyam, a Covid-19 patient, his medicines and check on his home isolation," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

In his complaint, medical officer Neeraj Kumar Singh, who was injured in the incident, said "around 60 persons, including women and children, surrounded our government vehicle, and attacked the team", according to Yadav.

“Members of the team somehow managed to escape from there. Dr Neeraj Kumar Singh, Dr Amit Kumar Gautam, lab assistant Upendra Prasad and driver Lal Bahadur Yadav were injured,” he said, adding that a man, Jitendra, has been arrested in this case.

Ballia District Magstrate Aditi Singh said the administration is mulling to initiate action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 