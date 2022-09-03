4 killed after truck rams into stationary bus in UP

4 killed, 14 injured after truck rams into stationary bus in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place near Mahangupur village under the Ramnagar police station area

PTI
PTI, Barabanki,
  • Sep 03 2022, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 15:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary bus here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Mahangupur village under the Ramnagar police station area. The bus was parked on a roadside as it had a flat tyre, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Poornendu Singh said, "The bus carrying 60 passengers was stranded on the road when it was hit by the speeding truck. Most of the passengers were asleep inside the bus at the time of the accident. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and the injured."

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The local administration made arrangements to send the remaining passengers home.

Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
India News

