4 killed, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons were killed and 14 were injured in a bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district. 

More details are awaited. 

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Road accident

