4 killed, 9 injured as jeep carrying marriage party collides with truck in Agra

4 dead, 9 hurt as jeep collides with truck in Agra

According to police, the jeep driver fell asleep while driving resulting in the accident

  Dec 03 2022
Four people were killed and nine were injured when a jeep carrying a marriage party collided with a truck in the Fatehpur Sikri area here on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Korai toll plaza on Agra-Jaipur Highway at around 5 am, they said, The vehicle, carrying a wedding party including the groom and his family from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, was on its way to Patna in Bihar, they said.

According to police, the jeep driver fell asleep while driving resulting in the accident. The locals and toll plaza staff rescued the injured and rushed them to a hospital, they said.

While three people of the family died on the spot, the jeep driver succumbed during treatment at a hospital, Agra Superintendent of Police (West) Satyajeet Gupta told PTI.

The injured are undergoing treatment at CHC and SN Medical College hospital in Agra, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken after a complaint is registered, the SP said. 

