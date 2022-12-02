4 killed in accident in Rajasthan

4 killed in accident in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 02 2022, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 15:11 ist

Four persons, including two brothers, were killed in an accident when their bike collided head-on with a car in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday near Nai Sadak on Kotputli road when they were going on a bike to purchase some clothes to attend a marriage, Bansur DSP Sunil Jakhar said. 

He said that bikers collided head-on with the car and the accident was so severe that all four died on the spot.

They have been identified as Pradeep Singh, Lalit Singh, Rahul Singh and Naveen Singh. 

Pradeep and Lalit were brothers, he said. 

The bodies were handed over to the family members after conducting post-mortem and the funeral was done on Friday, police said.

Rajasthan
India News

