4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara

4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara

A portion of the roof of the house collapsed due to the explosion

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 13:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

Four people including a woman died following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

A call about the blast was received at around 12.15 am on Tuesday night after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

A portion of the roof of the house collapsed due to the explosion, according to officials.

"A fire broke out in a house due to leakage in the LPG gas cylinder resulting in death of four people due to smoke inhalation while another person sustained 25 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to Hedgewar hospital through CATS," DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18) died in the incident while Lal Chand (29) sustained burn injuries, officials said.

An enquiry has been initiated in the matter, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight

 