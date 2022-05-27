4 LeT militants killed in separate encounters in Kashmir

Four militants, including the duo who had murdered TV artiste Amreen Bhatt on Wednesday, were killed in two separate overnight encounters with security forces in Kashmir on Friday.

Police said two newly joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat, and Farhan Habib, both locals, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama districts.

“Both terrorists had killed the TV artist Amreen Bhat on the instruction of LeT Cmdr Lateef. 01 AK 56 rifle, 4 magazines, and a pistol recovered,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter had erupted on Thursday evening after security forces launched a search operation in the Aganhanzipora area of Awantipora following specific inputs about the presence of two LeT militants, who were involved in the killing of 35-year-old Kashmiri TV artiste.

Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured when militants fired upon them in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Wednesday.

In a separate encounter two more militants affiliated with the LeT were killed in an encounter with security forces in Soura area on the outskirts of Srinagar city during the wee hours of Friday.

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist of terror outfit LeT killed (Total 2),” police tweeted.

The two killed LeT militants in the Soura encounter were identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both locals.

On Tuesday evening, an off-duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Anchar area of Soura. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ten militants, including six Pakistanis, have been killed in four separate encounters with security forces across Kashmir in the last three days.