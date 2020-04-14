4 new coronavirus cases detected in Noida

4 new coronavirus cases detected in Noida

Noida (UP),
  Apr 14 2020
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 09:04 ist

 Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 68, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The four new cases are those confirmed till 6 PM on Monday, according to the figures issued by the Directorate of Health Services in Lucknow.

No other related details were available immediately.

The Health Department in Gautam Buddh Nagar did not come out with its daily medical bulletin on Monday till the time this report was filed. Phone calls and text messages to administration and health officials by PTI went unanswered.

Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots have been completely sealed.

