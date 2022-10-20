4 people killed, 7 injured in house blast in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

Four people were killed and seven others injured in a blast in a house having a godown of crackers in Banmore town of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, police said. The cause of the explosion is not clear as of now, Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri told PTI.
The house collapsed in the incident which took place around 11 am, he said.
Three members of a family and one other person were killed, while seven people were injured and rushed to a hospital, he said. Since the quantity of crackers found in the godown was not much, it cannot be said with certainty if the blast was because of gunpowder or due to bursting of a cylinder, the official said.
A team of experts is examining the cause of the explosion, he added.
