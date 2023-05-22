4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab

4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Punjab Police

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been facing several criminal cases registered in Punjab and Haryana

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 22 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested and six pistols along with cartridges were recovered from them, Punjab Police here on Monday said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been facing several criminal cases registered in Punjab and Haryana.

The arrest was made by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police.

Also Read | Several Punjab women sold to Muscat locals, survivor shares her ordeal: Report

“In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Six pistols and 26 live cartridges were recovered from the accused,” Yadav tweeted.

“The shooters were tasked to harm their rival gang members. More revelations are expected during the course of the investigation,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused, DGP Yadav said.

