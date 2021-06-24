4 students from Ladakh arrested in Israel embassy blast case

Four youths from Kargil were arrested in connection with the "very low-intensity" blast near the Israel embassy in the national capital in January, police sources said on Thursday.

They were picked up by Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is investigating the conspiracy angle in the case, from Kargil in the union territory of Ladakh on Wednesday and brought to Delhi on transit remand.

In a statement, Delhi Police spokesperson said the four were picked up in a joint operation "with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police" in connection with "conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital".

The statement did not mention the Israel embassy blast case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25), all residents of Thang village in Kargil.

The blast case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) while Delhi Police's Special Cell has registered a separate case on conspiracy in the incident, which had sent shivers down the security establishment as India's top political and military leadership were witnessing Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk on Raisina Hills, two kilometres away from the blast site.

A "very low-intensity" explosion took place near the Israeli embassy on January 29 evening. Delhi Police had then said that the "initial impressions (sic) suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation".

No one was injured in the incident but the windshields of three vehicles parked on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road, where the embassy is located, were damaged.

Recently, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for those who identify two persons who were captured on CCTV camera near the embassy moving around in a suspicious manner.

Years ago on February 13, 2012, a motorcycle-borne youth had tailed a car of the Israel embassy on Aurangzeb Road, which was renamed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road, and placed explosives. Within seconds, the car went up in flames and investigators had put the blame on Iranian spies.

A journalist named Syed Mohammad Ahmed Kazmi was arrested and charge-sheeted in the case but those who actually planted the bomb were not arrested yet.

Three persons, including the Israeli defence attache’s wife, were injured in the incident. They were on their way to pick up the defence attache's children from school.