4 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

They were reportedly trying to infiltrate from Pak-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 23 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 10:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation on Friday, killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara. 

The police said the terrorists were attempting to enter India from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

More details awaited...

Jammu and Kashmir
J&K
India News

