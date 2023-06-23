4 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation on Friday, killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara.
The police said the terrorists were attempting to enter India from the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
More details awaited...
