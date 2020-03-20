4 test positive in Lucknow, cases rise to 23 in UP

4 test positive in Lucknow, cases rise to 23 in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative image.

Four people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Lucknow, taking the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh to 23, an official said on Friday.

The four COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the King George's Medical University, a health department official said.

The total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection in the state is 23 -- eight each in Agra and Lucknow, four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and another in Lakhimpur Kheri -- so far, according to the official. 

