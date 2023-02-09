4 workers mowed down by Uttar Pradesh roadways bus near Noida

Four factory workers were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus near Noida, officials said Thursday.

Three other workers were taken to a hospital with severe injuries in the wake of the road crash that took place around 11.30 pm Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

"Workers of the Hero Motor Company in the Badalpur area had come out of the factory after their shift in the night when the bus hit some of them on the road," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

"Three workers died on the spot while one died during treatment at a hospital here. Three others who suffered injuries have been referred to Delhi for treatment," Pandey said.

He said the police responded immediately upon receiving the information and helped rush the injured to a nearby hospital.

The bus of the Noida depot has been impounded but its driver fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him, the additional DCP said.

According to the police, those killed have been identified as Sankeshwar Kumar (25), Mohri Kumar (22), Satish (25), and Gopal (34).

Three injured workers - Anuj, Sandeep, and Dharmvir - are currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the police added.