‘40 held for spreading rumours’

At least 40 people were arrested for rumour-mongering that led to panic in several parts of the national capital on Sunday evening after registering six cases, officials said on Monday.

During this, the Delhi Police received 1,886 panic calls from citizens across the city. The highest number of calls came from West Delhi (481) followed by Southeast Delhi (413), Dwarka (310), Outer Delhi (222), Rohini (168) and South Delhi (127).

Only two calls were received from northeast Delhi, which was hit by the worst communal clashes in the last three decades. New Delhi district, however, received not a single distress call. Officials said that 21 people were arrested in Northwest Delhi, while 18 were apprehended in south Delhi. One person was arrested from Rohini.