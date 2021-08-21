40 kg heroin recovered from India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

40 kg heroin recovered from Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force, they said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 21 2021, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 13:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Around 40 kg of heroin worth Rs 200 crore in the international market was recovered from the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar early Saturday morning, police said.

The recovery was made during a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force, they said.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI that police had received information that one Nirmal Singh, a resident of Gharinda in Amritsar, would take delivery of heroin from Pakistan's side of the International Border (IB).

Based on this, an operation was carried out and 40.810 kg of heroin was recovered from the border, he said.

Khurana said Singh is on the run and a case has been registered in the matter. 

