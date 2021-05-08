40-kg high explosive material, IEDs recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

In a major seizure, security forces have recovered 40 kilograms of high explosive material along with several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during a joint search operation in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

“The timely recovery of the explosives thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists and their few supporters to destabilise the security situation in the district” a defence spokesman said.

He said a joint team of the Army, the CRPF, the SSB and the J-K Police launched a search operation in Chakarandi village on a specific information.

Read more: At 60, Jammu and Kashmir records highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

During the operation, security forces recovered 40 kilograms of high explosive material, five-liter pressure cooker IEDs, five-inch iron pipe IED, four electrical detonators, electrical wire, power sources, six heavy duty cells, insulation tape and 1.5 kg iron splinters, the spokesman said.

“These caches have been created by the terrorists in the remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy,” he said.

He said security forces have successfully recovered IEDs, explosives, arms and ammunition in recent months to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists.