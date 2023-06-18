4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh

4.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Ladakh

It occurred 10 kms inside the earth's crust.

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jun 18 2023, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 12:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale rocked Ladakh on Sunday as no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Ladakh at 2.16 a.m.

The coordinates of this earthquake are latitude 35.85 degrees north and longitude 80.08 degrees east.

It occurred 10 kms inside the earth's crust.

So far, six earthquakes have occurred in the J&K-Ladakh region during the last seven days.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ladakh
Earthquake
natural disaster

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

 