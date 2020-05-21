4.10 lakh migrant workers in Delhi waiting for trains, buses to return home

Around 4.10 lakh stranded migrant workers are still waiting to leave Delhi in special trains and buses arranged by the government, displaying their eagerness to be in their villages as they stare at an uncertain future despite the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being eased and economic activities slowly picking up.

Around 80,000-90,000 people have left the capital in over 70 'Shramik' special trains and as many buses since May 7 but another 4.10 lakh, including 3.80 lakh from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have registered with the Delhi government portal seeking a journey to their homes.

This is besides the large number of migrant workers who left the capital in March-end as well as those who set on foot to their destinations.

With 4.10 lakh migrant workers, who have registered with the government, remaining, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Ministry of Railways seeking the plying of 262 more trains to send them back in next four days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre to increase the number of trains from Delhi to send maximum number of migrant workers.

Of the 4.10 lakh, UP account for the highest number of 1,95,746 migrant labourers who want to return home followed by Bihar with 1,84,997.

Registrations have been received from migrants belonging to different across the country, with around 14836 people registering for Darbhanga in Bihar, 14355 migrants registering for Madhubani, 11156 registering for Sitamarhi, 11707 migrants registering for Muzaffarpur and 10247 migrants registering for Katihar.

Similarly, 14914 migrants have registered on the Delhi government portal to go back to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, 13279 migrants have registered for Gorakhpur, 11554 migrants have registered for Jaunpur, 8103 migrants have registered for Ambedkarnagar and 7770 migrants have registered for Basti.

"We are also seeking permission from other states to send migrants back to their home-towns. As soon as we get the permit, we are sanctioning trains for those states," Sisodia said.

On Wednesday, around 25 trains left from Delhi for different states with 37,500 migrants back to their home-towns. Eleven each trains were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The returning migrants have resulted in a spike in number of Covid-19 cases in these states. Bihar has reported that 8% of its cases were migrant workers who came from Delhi. (