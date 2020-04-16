42 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; MP tally rises to 980

42 new coronavirus cases in Indore; Madhya Pradesh tally rises to 980

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Apr 16 2020, 10:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 10:48 ist

 The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials said on Thursday.

Two more deaths were also reported from Indore late Wednesday night, taking the toll in the state to 55.

The viral infection has now spread in 26 out of total 52 districts in the state.

Agar Malwa and Alirajpur districts reported first coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Indore has reported the highest 586 cases in the state so far, a health official said.

Of the total 55 deaths in the state, 39 have been reported from Indore.

Besides, five persons have so far died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

So far, 64 people in the state have recovered from the disease, the official said.

There are total 290 containment zones formed across various cities of the state. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Madhya Pradesh
Indore
Ujjain
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 