42 people test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh; total rises to 153

Forty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the state to 153, officials said here.

A majority of the fresh cases have recently returned to the state from either Maharashtra or West Bengal, they added.

Of the new cases of COVID-19 infection, 31 are from Hamirpur, six from Kangra and five are from Solan district, the officials said.

Four patients were also discharged in Kangra during the day, taking the number of those who have recovered from the disease so far to 59, they added.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 90. Forty-one of these are from Hamirpur, 28 from Kangra, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, two each from Sirmaur, Una and Chamba, and one from Kullu, the officials said.

Four people have so far died due to the disease in the state, they added.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said most of the fresh cases reported in the district had returned from Mumbai in a special train on May 18 and were kept under institutional quarantine at different places.

They have been admitted to various COVID centres of the district for treatment and isolation, he added.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said six Mumbai returnees, including a woman, in Kangra district and five West Bengal returnees in Solan district have tested positive for the infection.

In Solan, all the five cases were from the Ramshehar area and they had returned from West Bengal on May 15, the special secretary said.