43 candidates bag perfect score in JEE-Main: NTA

43 candidates bag perfect score in JEE-Main: National Testing Agency

The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 29 2023, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 18:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Forty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month. 

National Testing Agency
NTA
JEE-Mains
India News

