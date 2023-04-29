43 candidates bag perfect score in JEE-Main: National Testing Agency

Forty-three candidates have bagged the perfect 100 score in the second edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, according to the National Testing Agency.
"The National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of 15 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.
NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores. The second edition of the crucial examination was held earlier this month.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story