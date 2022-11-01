4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits Madhya Pradesh

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials

IANS
IANS, Bhopal,
  • Nov 01 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 16:15 ist

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials.

However, there was no report of any infrastructure damages, casualties or injuries.

IMD scientist Ved Prakash told IANS that the quake's epicentre was near Dindori.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Madhya Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 