4.32 lakh vacancies in nine core sectors in July-Sep 2021: Govt survey

An estimated 4.32 lakh vacancies were reported in nine core non-farming sectors during July-September last year, soon after the second wave of Covid-19. Of this, only one-third were due to resignations or retirements.

According to the second round of Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for July-September 2021 released earlier this week, the education sector topped the list with 1.49 lakh vacancies followed by the manufacturing sector with 1.04 lakh jobs and IT/BPOs with 87,833 jobs.

The estimated vacancies in Health were 53,952, 12,472 in Trade, 11,231 in Accommodation and Restaurants, 6,810 in Construction, 3,643 in Transport and 2,428 in Financial Services.

In April-June last year, the QES-1 reported 1.87 lakh vacancies of which 57.7 per cent arose due to resignations and retirements.

According to QES-2, only 11.7 per cent or 50,637 vacancies arose due to retirement while 22.5 per cent or 97,383 were due to resignations. A whopping 65.5 per cent or 2.81 lakh were due to "other" reasons, which were not specified but could be speculated as lay-offs, firing and previous vacancies among others.

According to the survey, an estimated 5.6 per cent of the establishments had vacancies. Among those, 7.6 per cent were reported from the education sector and 6.6 per cent from the IT/BPO sector.

Four sectors — Education, Manufacturing, IT/BPOs and Health — accounted for 91 per cent of the reported vacancies.

In the IT/BPO sector, very few vacancies were caused by either resignation 8.3 per cent or by retirement 6 per cent. A whopping 85.7 per cent vacancies in the IT/BPO sector arose due to "other" reasons.

After the IT/ BPOs sector, Education and Health sectors were found to be ‘In the Process’ of filling up 83.9 per cent and 81.2 per cent of their total vacancies respectively. Construction and Financial Services sectors had kept the maximum proportion (37.6 per cent and 33.7 per cent respectively) of their vacancies unfilled due to ‘Need not Felt’.

In the education sector, 17.8 per cent were due to resignation while 9.7 per cent were due to retirement.

A major reason for vacancies in financial services was retirement (58.4 per cent). While the highest percentage with 54.6 per cent cases of vacancies due to resignation was observed in the Construction sector, the lowest was recorded in the accommodation and restaurants sector with only 4.7 per cent cases.

On filling vacancies, the majority (75.5 per cent) was in the process of being filled up. While about 12 per cent remained unfilled due to "no need felt now", 9 per cent was due to non-availability of skilled workers".

According to the survey, 99.5 per cent of the 87,833 vacancies in the IT/BPO sector were in the process of being filled while the remaining 0.5 per cent remained not filled for either not getting requisite skilled workers or no need felt.

The "important reasons" for not filling up the vacancies in financial services were either they were ‘In the Process’ (66.3 per cent) or ‘No need felt now’(33.7 per cent).

Non-availability of skilled workers was the prime reason for not filling up the vacancies in Construction (24.5 per cent), Trade (24.7 per cent) and Manufacturing (19.5 per cent) sectors.

