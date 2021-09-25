4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2021, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 11:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit 237 km of Pangin in Arunachal Pradesh at 10:11 am today. 

More to follow...

Earthquake
Arunachal Pradesh
India News

