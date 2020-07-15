45 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
  • Jul 15 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 13:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Days after a prisoner tested positive for coronavirus in district jail Anantnag, at least 45 more inmates have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The samples of 239 inmates, staffers and mess staff of the jail were collected after a Public Safety Act (PSA) detainee of Kupwara, Zahoor Bhat – brother of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhat, was declared positive for the virus on July 11.

“Besides Bhat, 45 jail inmates have tested positive,” an official said and added the sample of an official, a staffer, and a supplier of essentials also returned positive.

He said the positive cases are being isolated. The jail located in the Mattan area of southern Anantnag district has a capacity of around 80 inmates but is overcrowded with around 180 prisoners.

 

At present 3,633 people, including 109 females, are lodged in different jails in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh recently said there is no indication of release of any detainees in the near future. “Only those released who are being bailed out by courts,” he said.

On Tuesday, J&K saw 346 new cases of Covid-19, which included, an infant, many children and doctors. The total in the Union Territory till July 14 evening was 11173.

