450 still in preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir: MHA

Around 450 people, including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers and separatists of Jammu and Kashmir are presently under preventive detention in various jails while 79 terrorist incidents have taken place there after its special status was revoked last August.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in written replies in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

When asked by DMK MP A Ganeshamurthi to provide the number of political leaders in house arrest, Reddy said, "nearly 450 persons including stone pelters, miscreants, over ground workers (OGWs), separatists, etc. are presently under preventive detention and are lodged in various jails and subsidiary jails."

However, Reddy did not provide details on the house-arrest of political leaders and the reasons for their arrest.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti continue to be in detention since August 5 when the central government announced the abrogation of Article 370 while another former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was released last week.

To a question by Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare, Reddy said no major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country between August 5 last year and March 10. "However, 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir" during this period in which 49 terrorists have been killed, he said.

Responding to a query Trinamool Congress' Mala Roy, he said a total of 64,951 Kashmiri Pandit families, who left the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s following the onset on militancy, were currently residing in Jammu (43,618), Delhi (19,338) and other states(1,995).

"It has been the endeavour of the Government of India to create an environment conducive for their return to the Valley," Reddy said.