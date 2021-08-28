46 child labourers rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

46 child labourers rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nasir Khan said the rescued children were taken for medical examination

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur,
  • Aug 28 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

As many as 46 child labourers were rescued during a two-day campaign conducted in the district by a cross-department team, officials said Saturday.

They said several establishments were raided in multiple tehsils -- Kurebhar, Jaisinghpur, Kadipur, Lambhua, Baldi Rai, Sadar tehsil and Katka Bazar -- on Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing campaign against the menace.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nasir Khan said the rescued children were taken for medical examination.

He said action is being taken against such establishments under the Labour Act.

A joint team has been constituted under the direction of District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Chief Development Officer Atul Vats to run the campaign, he said.

Police, labour department officials along with those of child line have also been included in the team.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
child labourers
Sultanpur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

DH Toon | 'Deal with it!'

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

 