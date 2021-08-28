46 child labourers rescued in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

As many as 46 child labourers were rescued during a two-day campaign conducted in the district by a cross-department team, officials said Saturday.

They said several establishments were raided in multiple tehsils -- Kurebhar, Jaisinghpur, Kadipur, Lambhua, Baldi Rai, Sadar tehsil and Katka Bazar -- on Thursday and Friday as part of an ongoing campaign against the menace.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Nasir Khan said the rescued children were taken for medical examination.

He said action is being taken against such establishments under the Labour Act.

A joint team has been constituted under the direction of District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Chief Development Officer Atul Vats to run the campaign, he said.

Police, labour department officials along with those of child line have also been included in the team.