4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • May 29 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 21:55 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi as a 4.6 magnitude temblor shook the national capital region. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 14 km southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.

The quake struck at 9:08 p.m. and the tremors were felt for a few seconds.

This is the third earthquake to strike the national capital region this month.

Earlier, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake had shaken Delhi on May 10, followed by a mild 2.2 magnitude quake on May 15. The epicentre of both the quakes were in Delhi.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Earthquake
Delhi
Haryana

What's Brewing

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'UK plans 5G club of 10 democracies, including India'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 