4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Delhi

Strong tremors were felt across Delhi as a 4.6 magnitude temblor shook the national capital region. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located 14 km southeast of Rohtak in Haryana.

The quake struck at 9:08 p.m. and the tremors were felt for a few seconds.

This is the third earthquake to strike the national capital region this month.

Earlier, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake had shaken Delhi on May 10, followed by a mild 2.2 magnitude quake on May 15. The epicentre of both the quakes were in Delhi.