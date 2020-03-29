47-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

A 47-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus here on Sunday, taking the number confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to seven, officials said.

The man had returned from Rajasthan on March 10. He showed symptoms of coronavirus last Tuesday and was admitted to the Dehradun military hospital on Thursday, officials at the COVID-19 control room said.

The test reports arrived from the designated lab in Haldwani on Sunday, confirming that he is suffering from COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), it said.

People who may have had come into contact with him are being identified so that they could be screened and quarantined, said Amita Upreti, director general, health.

A total of 27 sample reports were received from Haldwani, out of which 26 tested negative and one positive, Upreti said.

This takes the total number of coronavirus positive cases in Uttarakhand to seven, out of which one is cured and discharged from hospital already.