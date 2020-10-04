48 test positive for Covid-19 in Ladakh, tally at 4,477

48 test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, tally at 4,477

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Oct 04 2020, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 11:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Forty-eight people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ladakh, taking the virus caseload in the Union Territory to 4,477, officials said on Sunday.

With 41 more patients cured of the disease, the total number of active cases in the region stands at 1,101 which included 769 in Leh and 332 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Ladakh had reported 61 Covid-related deaths, while 3,315 patients have recovered till Saturday evening.

Forty new cases were detected in Leh and eight more in Kargil during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

They said 37 patients were discharged after successful treatment in Leh and four others in Kargil on Saturday. 

