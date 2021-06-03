487 Covid cases in Delhi, lowest in over 2.5 months; death count below 50 after Apr 11

Delhi recorded 487 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count in over two-and-a-half months and 45 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate slumped to 0.61 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
This is the first time the daily death count has gone below the 50-mark since April 11 when the tally was 48.
According to the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from Covid-19 to 24,447.
On March 16, Delhi had recorded 425 cases and on March 17, the tally was 536, according to official data.
