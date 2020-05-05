49 deaths, 441 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours force Gujarat to rejig its team

With 441 new coronavirus cases and 49 deaths in the past 24 hours, Gujarat on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in both the cases, forcing the Vijay Rupani-led BJP government to bring new IAS officers to assist health department in tackling the lethal virus.

As on Tuesday evening, the total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 6,245 with 368 deaths, continuing its status as the second worst-hit state in the country after neighbouring Maharashtra.

The rising number of new cases and number of casualties at a mortality rate of nearly 6 per cent, said to be one of the highest in the country, compelled the state government to bring in two more senior IAS officers to assist the health department. In the past three days alone, Gujarat reported 106 deaths and for the past six days, state has been reporting over 300 cases every 24 hours. Ahmedabad remains the worst-hit in the state with 4,425 positive cases and 273 deaths.

Principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi in her evening news briefing said, "In view of the serious situation emerging in Ahmedabad, state government has taken some decisions. Additional chief secretary, Forests and Environment department, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta has been given the overall charge of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Municipal commissioner Vijay Nehra has come in contact with a COVID19 positive patient due to which he had to go on a 14-day home quarantine and Mukesh Kumar has been given charge as the municipal commissioner. He has already started his meetings with the local officers. Chief secretary Anil Mukim along with the chief secretary to chief minister K Kailasanathan, held a meeting with senior officials of AMC on Tuesday to review the situation."

It is said to be a "significant" development in the middle of increasing new cases and deaths in Ahmedabad city. The state government brought former AMC commissioner Mukesh Kumar, currently chief executive officer of Gujarat Maritime Borad, to replace city's current commissioner Vijay Nehra who, apparently, has gone under home quarantine for two weeks after he is said to have come in contact with coronavirus positive person. Kumar also happens to be Nehra's predecessor.

Meanwhile, the state government also brought additional chief secretary, Revenue department, Pankaj Kumar to "guide and supervise health and family welfare department regarding the entire work relating to COVID-19 activities in the state of Gujarat." Earlier last month, state government had roped in eight IAS officers to tackle the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic in the state.