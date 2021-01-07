4G internet to be restored in J&K soon, hints LG Sinha

Hinting that 4G internet services on mobile phones will be restored soon, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that a committee is examining the issue and “there will be good news in the coming days.”

“I know 4G is working in just two districts of J&K. There is a committee examining the issue. Hopefully, there will be good news in the coming days,” he said while addressing a presser in Jammu.

High-speed internet in the violence-hit region had been cut off since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, divided it into two union territories, and imposed a complete lockdown and communications blackout.

Although some of the communications restrictions have been removed and high-speed internet on fixed lines restored, mobile internet speed in most of the region remains painstakingly slow.

On the recent Hokersar encounter in which the army and police claimed it killed three local militants, but the families said the slain were civilians, LG Sinha said that he would come up with facts about the incident at an "appropriate time."

“Let me tell you that J&K is a very sensitive union territory. I have noted all versions including that of forces and the families of the (slain trio). I will come up with facts before you at an appropriate time,” he said.

Sinha also announced that the government of India approved Rs 28,400 crore mega Industrial Development Package-2021 for J&K’s industrial growth, investments, and job creations in the industrial sector.

“The package aims at providing a huge boost to the existing industrial sector, setting up new units, creating 4.5 lakh jobs and at least 20,000 crore investments. The package will remain in force for 17 years i.e. till 2037,” he said.

The LG added that with the announcement of the industrial package, the Center has once again shown it is committed towards growth, prosperity, and employment.

“This is a historic package that will give a boost to the industrial sector in J&K, create employment and pave way for outside investments as well,” he said.

The LG also stated that the administration led by him was working on a long and short-term strategy for streamlining the power infrastructure in J&K.