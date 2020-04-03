UP: 5 arrested for attacking cops during lockdown

5 arrested, 15 booked for attacking cops who were enforcing lockdown restrictions

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Apr 03 2020, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 23:06 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Five persons have been arrested and a case registered against them and 10 others for allegedly attacking a police team that was trying to enforce lockdown restrictions at Morna village in Bhopa police station area here, police said on Friday.

Two policemen, including the incharge of the police outpost sub-inspector Lekhraj Singh were seriously injured in the attack that took place on Wednesday, they said.

 Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The FIR was registered on Thursday under several sections of the Indian Penal Code against 15 people identified as former village head Naher Singh, Sudesh, Brijesh, Reshu, Sorabh, Rashim, Rama, Devi, Pintu and six other unidentified persons, police said.

While five of them have been arrested, attempts are being made to identify and nab the others, they said. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Uttar Pradesh
