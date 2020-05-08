5 arrested for looting petrol pump of BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh

5 arrested for looting petrol pump of BJP MP in UP

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot ,
  • May 08 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 15:37 ist
Five persons were on Friday arrested for their alleged involvement in looting Rs 50,000 from a petrol pump of a BJP MP in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused -- Virendra Yadav, Virendra Dhobi, Bacchilal, Direndra and Tejram -- were arrested on Friday and over Rs 57,000 were recovered from them, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal told PTI.

Police have also recovered a country-made pistol and a number of cartridges from them, he said.

The loot took place at BJP MP R K Singh Patel's petrol pump at Pokhri Barhat on Tuesday evening.

He said five persons first got the petrol tanks of their motorcycles filled and then they looted Rs 50,000.

They were chased by locals. Two of them fell from their motorcycle, but managed to escape.

An FIR has been registered in the case. 

Uttar Pradesh
petrol pump
roberry

